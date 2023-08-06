2 new Prince songs released from the vault

Two new songs are now available on streaming platforms worldwide: "7 (E Flat Version)" and "All A Share Together Now."

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — On the heels of a successful purple-hued Celebration 2023 at Paisley Park, Prince's estate has released previously unpublished material by the High Priest of Pop.

Two new songs are now available on streaming platforms worldwide: "7 (E Flat Version)" and "All A Share Together Now."

"7 (E Flat Version) is an unreleased remix of Prince’s song '7,' which initially appeared on his Love Symbol album," Prince's estate wrote on Instagram Friday.

The remix was originally recorded more than 30 years ago on Aug. 9, 1992, and was debuted last month at Paisley Park's Celebration 2023 along with the second unreleased original track, "All A Share Together Now."

The new music is the latest drop in what the estate is calling an "emerging Prince Vault Series." More music is expected to be released from NPG Records in August.

But this isn't the first time fans of the seven-time Grammy winner were gifted with new music from Prince following his death in 2016. In July 2021, the estate released Prince's studio album "Welcome 2 America," which was recorded in 2010 before Prince's "Welcome 2 America" tour.

Prince died on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental overdose. His former estate, Paisley Park, now serves as a museum, recording studio and concert venue.

