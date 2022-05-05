New reports show continued racial disparities for Black Minnesotans; offer framework to achieve equity

The new reports produced by Urban League Twin Cities aim to raise awareness of disparities across metrics, and improve the standard of living for Black Minnesotans.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Urban League Twin Cities (ULTC) presented its findings from two new reports Thursday, that examine the experience of Black people living in Minnesota.

The two reports, State of Black Minnesota and Minnesota Equity in Action Framework, were produced by ULTC in an effort to raise awareness for racial inequities in the state, and help improve the standard of living for Black Minnesotans.

“It is all of our responsibility to address racial inequities so that we can all do better,“ said Steven Belton, president and CEO of the Urban League Twin Cities, in a statement. “That work begins with acknowledging that Minnesota’s racial disparities result from intentional policies and practices and we must be equally intentional to target resources and strategies to close the gaps.”

The Urban League says its State of Black Minnesota report found "significant and encouraging change in 2021," but also the "confounding continuation of historical inequities" over seven key metrics, including, health and wellness, criminal justice, generational wealth, education disparities, business, arts and culture, and faith.

According to the report, data shows only 25% of Black families own homes compared to 76% of white families; Black students say they feel less cared for than their white counterparts; and Black men continue to be killed at twice the rate of white men at the hands of police; among other racial disparities.

As far as the state's progress, the report found Black centers of faith have been able to expand their support systems for community members, while Black businesses grew faster than those started by non-minority entrepreneurs — 44% of Black businesses were also found to be female-owned.

The Minnesota Equity in Action Framework report goes on to address inequities in education, providing a map for communities to improve the experience of Black students statewide.

“The communities we live in reflect the success of the schools that service them,” said Marquita Stephens, vice president and chief strategy officer of the Urban League Twin Cities. “Community is education realized. So, if you want to improve your community you have to improve its schools, which means building a strong and equal partnership between educators, parents, students and community members.”

Among the framework's proposed community priorities include providing Black students better access to resources and learning opportunities; retaining a diverse teaching force; and embedding cultural competence across educational institutions; among others.

To read the State of Black Minnesota report in its entirety, click here.

To access the Minnesota Equity in Action Framework report, click here.

For more information about the Urban League Twin Cities, click here.

