New Shakopee Amphitheater renderings released

The new Canterbury Park venue will include features such as a beer garden.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Renderings for the new proposed amphitheater in Shakopee were recently released, showing what the massive venue would like after construction. The outdoor area in Canterbury Park would include a large beer garden and elevated seating.

The proposed renderings will go to a planning commission meeting on Aug. 4, with approval from the city council potentially coming as early as Aug. 16.

"[City council] still needs to complete a traffic management plan and also complete some new streets to connect to CH83," Micheal Kerski, the director of Planning & Development for Shakopee, said in a statement. "But they could begin grading once the preliminary plan is approved."

Canterbury Park is selling 40 acres of land to the Swervo Development Corporation to build the new 19,000-seat amphitheater. The area will be constructed along Canterbury Road and Unbridled Avenue.

“These new proposed development projects are significant steps in our long-term vision to continue to position Canterbury Park, Canterbury Commons and the City of Shakopee as a leading regional destination that offers a combination of residential, hospitality, commercial, retail and entertainment attractions and experiences,” said Randy Sampson, Chairman and CEO of Canterbury Park, earlier this year.

