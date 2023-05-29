New statue in Blaine honors Gold Star children

The newest addition to Blaine's Veterans Memorial Park debuted at a special Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

BLAINE, Minn — Blaine has become well-known for its dedication to respecting and honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. This year, the city's efforts extended to Gold Star children with a new statue.

The Gold Star Children’s Statue was unveiled Monday at Blaine's Veterans Memorial Park.

Steve Guider, committee president of the park, put together a two-hour-long ceremony that recognized the family of fallen soldier Samuel F. Peterson. At the end of the ceremony, the newest addition to the park was revealed.

The bronze statue was inspired by a photograph of Meghan Valentine, who lost her father, Navy Chief Petty Officer Thomas Valentine when she was 4 years old. It's a depiction of her, holding her father's flag.

"Sometimes it feels like our sacrifices are forgotten," Valentine said. "People don't always realize what we have to live with and carry on."

Her mother echoed this sentiment, saying she knew what she married into with her husband's job — but her children had no choice.

"It's empowering to see this and know that we are not forgotten," Valentine said.



Blaine's Veterans Memorial Park is growing and looking to add eight more statues, including one dedicated to Vietnam soldiers.

