New Ulm man dies after being electrocuted in farm accident

Officials say they believe Steven Thomas Franta was accidentally shocked from a power cord on a farm site.

NEW ULM, Minn. — A 46-year-old New Ulm man died Sunday after officials say a man was electrocuted on a farm site.

According to a press release from the Nicolett County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man at the 38000 block of 625th Avenue in New Ulm at around 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, the say they found the man being tended to by family members. According to the release, deputies attempted life-saving procedures before being relieved by Lafayette Ambulance and the Gibbon Fire Department. North Memorial air ambulance also responded and assisted, but the man, identified as Steven Thomas Franta, was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say it appears Franta was accidentally shocked from a power cord.