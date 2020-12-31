3 coping strategies that can improve mental health during the pandemic

An Allina Health psychologist shares proven methods for improving quality of life.

It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many of us.

As the pandemic continues into a new year, however, mental health experts say there are proven strategies for coping that can improve the quality of life for everyone.

1. Focus on self-care

"Now is the time to really commit to radical self-care," said Allina Health licensed psychologist Cheryl Bemel. "That includes physical, mental and spiritual."

2. Control what you can control

Bernel suggests focusing on controlling the things you can control.

"That may be little projects, caring for loved ones, practicing gratitude or something else that’s right for you," she said.

3. Ask for help

Bernel also says there's no shame in asking for help.

"If you’re having a very difficult time coping in general or functioning in your day to day life, it may be time to seek professional help," she said.

Allina Health has a special hotline open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for mental health and addiction treatment, at 866-603-0016. More details about available services can be found on the Allina Health website.

