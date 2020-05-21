A Matter of Health: Avoiding a 'bummer summer'

UCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julia Joseph-Di Caprio suggests challenging yourself to create your own fun for your family.

The coronavirus pandemic is leading to many changes and cancellations for traditional fun summer events and activities.

UCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julia Joseph-Di Caprio suggests challenging yourself to create your own fun for your family to avoid having a "bummer summer."

"You can still recreate outside while wearing masks and maintaining social distance, " Dr. Joseph-Di Caprio said.. "Plan backyard or neighborhood beautification projects, like sidewalk chalk art, pole signs. Bring back lawn games like badminton, horseshoes, hopscotch, croquet, catch, outdoor hide & seek. Explore new destinations where people are sparse."

Another idea: learn something new.

"Online classes proliferate, or teach each other," Dr. Joseph-Di Caprio suggested. "Cook a new recipe, dress up and perform a play, plan a Zoom happy hour, record a video showing your new skills, do a jigsaw puzzle. You can still stay connected friends and loved ones via Zoom, Skype, Facetime. When you are interacting, be present, give your audience your full attention, listen to how they are doing, experience togetherness."

Finally, Dr. Joseph-Di Caprio recommends practicing an "attitude of gratitude."

"Consider what you’re thankful for, make a point of noting these every day, share your reflections with each other," she said.