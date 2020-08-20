A Matter of Health: Ideas for healthy summer meals from farmers markets

UCare Nutritional Wellness Chef Marshall O'Brien shares recipes for Sweet Corn, Tomato and Green Bean Summer Salad and a Parmesan Spinach Mushroom Omelet.

Summer is a great time to find fresh, great tasting and affordable foods at a local farmers market.

UCare Nutritional Wellness Chef Marshall O'Brien follows a "TEN" approach to enjoying these locally produced foods:

T = Taste: Local foods taste amazing

= Taste: Local foods taste amazing E = Easy: Make recipes easy and family-friendly

= Easy: Make recipes easy and family-friendly N = Nourishing: Have food nourish you, not just feed you

O'Brien shared two easy and delicious recipes with KARE 11 viewers: a vegetarian and dairy-free Sweet Corn, Tomato and Green Bean Summer Salad, and a Parmesan Spinach Mushroom Omelet. Both recipes serve four.

Sweet Corn, Tomato and Green Bean Summer Salad

Ingredients:

2½ cups (2 large or 3 small ears) fresh or frozen corn kernels

1½ cups fresh tomatoes, chopped

2 cups green beans, cut into 1-inch segments

½ cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons reserved for sautéing

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

2 tablespoons white vinegar

¼ cup shallots or red onion, finely diced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Directions:

If using fresh corn, removing it from the cob is easy: use a sharp chef’s knife and hold the corn with its pointy end on the cutting board and run the knife down the rows. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add corn and green beans and cook until green beans are tender. Remove cooked vegetables from heat and set aside to cool. Combine tomatoes, corn, green beans, and basil. For dressing, combine vinegar, shallots/onions and mustard in a bowl. Whisk in remaining olive oil. Pour dressing over salad and mix thoroughly. Enjoy chilled or at room temperature.

Parmesan Spinach Mushroom Omelet

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

8 large eggs, whisked

2 cups button, cremini or other mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups spinach, packed, chopped

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium heat. Add mushrooms, salt and pepper, and stir. Cook until mushrooms are tender and browned, about 2-3 minutes. Add spinach and garlic. Cook, stirring often to prevent burning, until spinach releases water and it evaporates, about 2-3 minutes. Place cooked vegetables in a bowl and set aside. Starting with a clean sauté pan, heat remaining olive oil on medium heat, tilting pan to coat evenly. When oil is hot, but not smoking, add eggs. As eggs cook, use a rubber spatula to push the edges of the egg mixture toward center of pan, allowing uncooked eggs to flow underneath and make contact with the pan. Repeat procedure until all eggs are set. When eggs are set, but still shiny, top with vegetable mixture and shredded cheese. Remove from heat, fold omelet in half and slide onto a plate to serve. Note: Cook eggs in two batches if using a smaller sauté pan.