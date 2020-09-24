How to check in with at-risk loved ones during National Drug Recovery Month

Author and life coach Adam Jablin has tips for how to make sure the people in your life know you're there for them.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — According to data from the University of Baltimore in May, drug overdoses were up almost 17% during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the same time in 2019.

With September being National Drug Recovery Month, Adam Jablin thinks it's a good opportunity to make sure the people in your life who might be at risk of addiction know you're there for them.

Jablin, a life coach and author of the book "Lotsaholic," which chronicles his own journey with alcoholism and addiction, said the first thing you can do is look for signs that someone you love is struggling with drug or alcohol dependency issues.

If they are, he recommended connecting them with help that will best suit their particular needs.