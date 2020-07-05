ALS Association plans 'Superhero Dash' virtual 5K

The fundraising event will be streamed live on the organization's Facebook page.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us, but it can be especially difficult for people living with ALS.

According to the ALS Association, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses can be deadly for people living with ALS because such diseases can compromise lung capacity and muscular functions for breathing.

That's meant extreme social distancing for people living with ALS, and staff members of the ALS Association have been unable to physically interact with families as a result. The organization does continue to send medical equipment and host virtual support groups to keep families connected with care providers.

Like many nonprofits, the ALS Association is turning to virtual events for fundraising this year. The Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota chapter will be hosting a virtual 5K on Saturday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m. The Superhero Dash will be live streamed on the organization's Facebook page.

For more information on the Superhero Dash, including how you can participate or donate, visit the website for the local chapter of the ALS Association.

MORE FROM 4PM: Supporting local businesses, even while staying at home