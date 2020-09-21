Americorps hiring for new contact tracing project

ServeMinnesota is teaming up with the city of Minneapolis as part of its Emergency Response Initiative to assist with COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new contact tracing program from ServeMinnesota, the state's Americorps Commission, is starting next month in the city of Minneapolis.

It is part of the Americorps Emergency Response Initiative, which has mobilized members across the state to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts.

According to Managing Director of the Emergency Response Initiative Sadie O'Connor, the contact tracing program is designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 by identifying, locating and providing resources to patients who have contracted the virus.

It is currently hiring for 20 contact tracers, with a particular need for people who are bilingual and have experience in working with public health or infectious disease control.