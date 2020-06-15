Angel Foundation's 'Wings of Hope' campaign brings support to cancer patients

The "Wings of Hope" campaign offers a simple way to donate via text message.

A Minnesota nonprofit is providing financial and social support for cancer patients in need with a special Wings of Hope fundraising campaign.

Angel Foundation has provided emergency financial assistance, education, and support for Minnesota adults with cancer and their families since 2001.

The public can help local cancer patients and their families by texting to donate, visiting the Angel Foundation website, or participating in the Wings of Hope campaign on their social media accounts.

Angel Foundation said donors can make a $10 donation the campaign by texting WINGS to 91999.

Donors are also encouraged to create their own "Wings of Hope" artwork and display it on social media with the hashtag #WingsofHope, while also tagging two friends and asking them to join.

More information about the Wings of Hope campaign can be found on the Angel Foundation website.