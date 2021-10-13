'Autumn Brew Review' returning to Boom Island Park in Minneapolis

The one-day festival will feature more than 80 craft breweries, brewpubs, and cideries from across Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — This weekend, Minnesota’s top brewers will bring their best seasonal beers to the state’s oldest annual celebration of craft beer.

The 20th annual Autumn Brew Review is Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 1:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Boom Island Park on the shore of the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis. The fest will feature more than 80 Minnesota craft breweries, brewpubs, cideries and seltzer makers from across Minnesota.

Along with a variety of beers, attendees can also enjoy non-alcoholic beverages, s’mores, hot chocolate, bonfires, local food trucks, shopping, live music, and special activities led by breweries.

General admission is $60, or $15 for designated drivers. Click here for more information.

Autumn Brew Review is hosted by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, the state’s nonprofit association for craft breweries and brewpubs.

“We love fall in Minnesota, and what better way is there to celebrate than with the best beers from the best breweries," said the guild's Executive Director Lauren Bennet McGinty. "Our members are excited to participate in one of the country’s oldest beer festivals, and we’re excited to put on a classic fall festival complete with everything that gets you excited about autumn."