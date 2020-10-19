Local plastic surgeon hosts virtual event for Breast Reconstruction Awareness

Hosted by Dr. Valerie Lemaine for the third year in a row, the event will be held on Oct. 21.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month marches on, Dr. Valerie Lemaine is doing her part to help people who have had a mastectomy or lumpectomy decide whether breast reconstruction is right for them.

Dr. Lemaine of Plastic Surgery Consultants, in partnership with Minnesota Oncology, is hosting the third annual Twin Cities Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day event.

Many who have undergone a mastectomy or lumpectomy are unaware of their reconstruction and insurance coverage options, and this event will guide them through their options.