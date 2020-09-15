Campfire coffee: How to have a cuppa in Minnesota's Great Outdoors

Lee Wallace of Minneapolis-based Peace Coffee showed us some easy ways to brew while staying off the grid.

MINNEAPOLIS — We’ve got a few weeks of perfect camping weather left -- but how do those of us who count on our daily cuppa make do when we’re roughing it?

Luckily, it's possible to have a great cup of coffee made over a campfire.

Lee Wallace, CEO and self-proclaimed "queen bean" of Peace Coffee, showed KARE 11 some easy ways to brew when you're off the grid. Wallace used Peace’s new seasonal blend Nocturnal, which she said is well-suited to rustic brewing methods.

Watch the video to see Wallace demonstrate some outdoor brewing methods at her backyard fire pit: Aeropress, Single Cup Pour-over, Percolator, and French press.

(Hint: Wallace said to try it with "campfire scones" -- canned breadstick, biscuit or croissant dough wrapped around a stick, toasted like a marshmallow, and enjoyed with honey, jam or Nutella.)

In their dozens of years in business, Peace Coffee said it's purchased more than five million pounds of green coffee from small-scale farmer cooperatives in more than 12 countries. Three cents a pound for every pound Peace Coffee buys goes into coffee climate and carbon initiatives.