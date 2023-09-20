Can Do Woofaroo to be held on Saturday in New Hope

The outdoor event planned for Saturday includes live music, a dog costume contest, dog-centric vendors, an assistance dog demonstration, prizes, and a one-mile walk.

NEW HOPE, Minn — You might have heard of the famous Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee but here in Minnesota, we have the Woofaroo.

The Can Do Woofaroo is a celebration of the partnership between assistance dogs and the people who need them. It's a fundraiser for Can Do Canines, the largest provider of assistance dogs in Minnesota.

The outdoor family-fun events planned for Saturday includes live music, a dog costume contest, dog-centric vendors, an assistance dog demonstration, prizes and a one-mile walk.

The Can Do Woofaroo will take place at the Can Do Canines campus, 9440 Science Center Drive in New Hope, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a one-mile walk beginning at 11 a.m.

It's free to attend.