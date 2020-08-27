Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic team up for children's heart health

The partnership includes surgical care for congenital heart disease and pediatric cardiology.

MINNEAPOLIS — Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic are collaborating in the care of children born with heart conditions.

The first phase launched in January 2020, with an agreement between the two hospitals to provide surgical care for children with congenital heart disease. A new phase now underway adds additional pediatric cardiology services.

"This collaboration enables Children’s Minnesota and Mayo Clinic to treat even more patients with serious or complex medical conditions, with the goal of helping kids get back to being kids," said Dr. Emily Chapman, Chief Medical Officer for Children's Minnesota.

Congenital Heart Disease is the most common type of birth defect, with about 1 in every 100 babies born with a heart defect.

"Congenital heart defects are very different from the types of heart diseases that are common among adults. Repairing hearts in small bodies presents an added challenge. The pediatric heart surgeons at Children’s Minnesota have the expertise and skills needed to provide the safest care for even the youngest and smallest patients who require heart surgery," Dr. Chapman said.

The hospitals say the collaboration means children and their families in the Midwest can get high quality cardiovascular care right in their own backyards, with coverage provided in Minneapolis and Rochester.

"We offer all cardiac care services in one place—giving families one less thing to worry about as they focus on the care of their child. We offer private rooms where families can stay overnight and be involved in rounds by listening and asking questions," Dr. Chapman said.

More information about the cardiovascular program can be found on the Children's Minnesota website.