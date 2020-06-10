Tips for getting fall leaves out of your gutters before it's too late

Those falling leaves are beautiful this time of year, but they can pile up in your gutters and do more damage than you would expect.
Leaves can clog gutters and divert rainfall toward your foundation and basement. Wet and heavy leaves can also pull the gutters down, disturbing the pitch needed to drain water, or even ripping them off your home.
Gutters that don't get cleaned before winter can also lead to ice dams.
Andy Lindus of Lindus Construction says some signs that your clogged gutters are already causing damage include:
- Stained siding
- Basement leaks
- Rotted fascia boards
- Mold growing on the roof, attic or walls of the home
- Foundation cracks and damage
You can clear your gutters by hand, with a leaf blower or with a power washer or hose. Lindus joined KARE 11 News at 4 to give tips on how to do it safely.