'Corduroy' returns to the stage at Children's Theatre Company

The beloved children's book character is featured in performances through April 2.

MINNEAPOLIS — A beloved children's book is coming to life once again on stage at the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis.

"Corduroy" is based on the children's book of the same name by Don Freeman, as well as its sequel, "A Pocket for Corduroy." The stage production follows a teddy bear named Corduroy as he searches a department store for his missing button.

Freeman's book made history in 1968 by portraying a main character and her mother who were persons of color, and has remained a beloved book for the African-American community for more than five decades.

The books were adapted to the stage by Barry Kornhauser and the performances are directed by Children's Theatre Company Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius.

"This is a story that touches our hearts and has us rolling in laughter," Brosius said. "Barry Kornhauser has brought his brilliant comic mind to this adaptation and created a truly delightful play of friendship, persistence and determination and what it means to never give up on your dreams."

The cast includes Dean Holt as Corduroy, Ayla Porter as Lisa, and Alexcia Thompson as Lisa's Mother.

Thompson visited KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about what "Corduroy" means to her personally, and her experience in the production (watch the video in the player above).

"Corduroy" is now playing at the Children's Theatre Company's UnitedHealth Group Stage, with performances continuing through April 2. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400 or on the Children's Theatre Company website.

