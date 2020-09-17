Dealing with fall allergies amid the COVID-19 pandemic

More allergy patients are making appointments these days trying to get a handle on their symptoms, according to HealthPartners.

It’s a fairly typical fall allergy season this year, but it does appear that more people are being impacted.

Dr. Supriya Varadarajulu with HealthPartners Allergy & Immunology said one theory is that due to COVID, people are spending more time outside.

Varadarajulu said some people with allergies are confused about whether they need to stay home when they're coughing or sneezing. That's led to more patients coming in for appointments to treat allergies.

Dr. Varadarajulu appeared on KARE 11 News at 4 Thursday to give some tips on which treatments are best, and how long this fall's allergy season may last.

MORE NEWS AT 4: Therapist gives tips for coping with a school year during the pandemic