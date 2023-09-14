Firefighters for Healing hosts fall fundraising events

MINNEAPOLIS — Non-profit organization Firefighters for Healing is getting folks "fired up" for a pair of fundraising events this fall!
Firefighters for Healing works to support burn survivors, including firefighters and other first responders recovering after being injured in the line of duty.
The group is hosting the "Get Fired Up! 5K" at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon, raising money for Firefighters for Healing's Transitional Healing Center and Camp RED. The event will include a family-friendly walk or run along the Mississippi River, food, fall activities and more.
Then in November, the 2023 Firefighters for Healing Red Tie Gala will take place on Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel at the Depot, emceed by KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Alicia Lewis.
More information about both events can be found on the Firefighters for Healing website.
