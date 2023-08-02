Frozen and Encanto skate into Minneapolis for 6 shows

Disney on Ice presents "Frozen and Encanto" for six performances at Target Center Feb. 10 through Feb. 12.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis native, Lyra Koutlas, returns to her hometown to perform as an ensemble skater in Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto at Target Center beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12.

This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films where audiences can sing along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, and aerial acrobatics.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan-favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and many other Disney favorites.