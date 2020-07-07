Fun exercises to do with your kids

July is National Boredom Month and with parents and kids spending extra time at home these days, boredom is sure to be rampant this summer.
However, it can be easy to add in some fun exercises into your daily routine as a family. Keri Anderson, a personal trainer with Life Time, joined KARE 11 to showcase a fun and simple family workout you can tackle with your kids to keep them active this summer.
For more free online family workouts, you can visit MyLT.Life or download the Life Time app for free on your app store.