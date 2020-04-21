Garage sale season goes virtual for many in 2020

'Thrifty Minnesota' suggests some alternatives because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You've been at home, you've spring-cleaned everything you can, so now what should you do with all that stuff that you want gone?

A garage sale may not be a good idea, at least not right now.

"This year it's a different story," said Chrysa Duran with the website Thrifty Minnesota. She's usually all over the garage sale scene, but before this season could even start, things have stopped.

"All of the more early-in-the-season garage sales that are city-wide, we've seen almost all of them have now been cancelled," Duran said.

While the Minnesota Stay at Home order doesn't directly prohibit having a garage sale, most communities are advising against it.

"Our recommendation as a city, at this time we are not banning garage sales but we still do, as we do with encouraging people with our parks and trails, encourage them to use the physcial distancing and the sanitation guidelines to protect themselves and everyone," said Hopkins mayor Jason Gadd.

Well, shoot. Now what?

"This year, definitely think about ways you can sell your things and get some money for it without having to have that person to person contact," Duran suggested.

There are plenty of apps and websites to help with that: Facebook Marketplace, eBay, LetGo, Poshmark and Craigslist to name just a fraction of them.

"Take a look at it, make sure you know what you're doing before you get started and just use all kinds of safety precautions when you do go ahead and arrange to sell something to someone or to buy something from someone," Duran said.

That's great. if you have an item or two, but what if you truly have a garage sale amount of stuff to unload?

"You could still have either a virtual garage sale, where you kind of put up pictures of everything available and people give you a list of what they might want to come by and pick up," Duran suggested. "Or you could have a one-at-a-time garage sale where one person at a time can come and look through things, leave the money for what they want and you can still keep your distance and you don't have a crowd developing."

Some folks on Craigslist are already doing by-appointment only garage sales.

It's 2020 people, anything goes. Well, we do have that one rule.

"Keep on selling things, just change the way you do it. Keep a safe distance," Duran said.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.