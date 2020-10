Coborn’s in-house dietitian Amy Petersen has COVID-safe tips to limit your child's sugar intake this Halloween.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With Halloween around the corner and rising COVID-19 numbers not showing signs of slowing, many families are opting to skip the usual traditions this year.

If you plan to keep your kids home, Coborn's in-house dietitian Amy Petersen has some seasonally appropriate recipes.

Peterson also says that even if you do plan on venturing out, these snacks can be given to kids before their sugar binge to help fill them up and limit candy intake.