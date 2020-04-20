HandsOn Twin Cities shares ways to help this National Volunteer Week

Lots of good people are looking to help, but the landscape has changed in lots of ways.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's National Volunteer Week, something we here in Minnesota are already pretty darn good at.

Maybe you find yourself with some extra time on your hands right now because of the coronavirus pandemic and Stay at Home order, so we sat down with HandsOn Twin Cities to help you figure out where to start volunteering in these unusual times.

HandsOn Twin Cities connects people to volunteer opportunities at hundreds of non-profits, and they are used to the generosity of Minnesotans.

But this? This is new.

"We've seen just in our website, in the month of March, our viewing in our website has nearly doubled," said Tracy Nielsen, executive director of HandsOn Twin Cities.

Lots of good people looking to help, but the landscape has changed in lots of ways.

"One day, an organization could be shutting down their volunteer programs while they assess safety, and then the next week they could need a 100 volunteers," Nielsen said.

With so much changing so quickly, HandsOn has created a site specifically for this pandemic that is updated daily.

It's called the COVID-19 Volunteer Response Hub. It has plenty of opportunities for in-person volunteering and even stuff you can do from home.

"There are tons of opportunities to do the home mask-making on our site, there are a lot of hygiene needs and things like that. There are lots of people in isolation so there are many organizations posting just the opportunity to make cards to make sparkly banners, to make anything to reach out to seniors or vulnerable populations that are really in isolation right now," Nielsen said.

Food distribution organizations are seeing an increase in need, but also an increase in people wanting to volunteer. So maybe you've found yourself on a waiting list, or perhaps not even able to connect.

HandsOn Twin Cities says last week alone, Meals on Wheels got several thousand volunteer applications.

That doesn't mean your help isn't needed.

"Exercising patience because usually the volunteer infrastructure to be able to handle thousands of influx applications. We're working the fastest we can to respond to those," Nielsen said.

Meanwhile, there may be something else you can do that you hadn't even thought of...like using your specific work skill set to help a non-profit.

Be patient, proactive and remember:

"We're really all in this together and learning from each other," Nielsen said.

CLICK HERE for the HandsOn Twin Cities COVID-19 Volunteer Response Hub.

Non-profits: CLICK HERE for instructions on linking a new or existing volunteering effort with the COVID-19 Volunteer Response initiative.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.