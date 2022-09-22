Help kids fighting cancer at Children’s Minnesota

Donations fund everything from the latest treatments and research to activities that allow kids to be kids, such as music therapy and Star Studio.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This month, Children’s Minnesota is inviting the community to help children fighting cancer and blood disorders by donating to the Shine Bright for Kids fundraising campaign.

Children’s Minnesota is home to the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the Upper Midwest – caring for more than 3,500 children and teens every year.

Donations of any size help support life-saving research, as well as services that ease the care journey for kids and their families, including music therapy and financial assistance.

The community can support Shine Bright for Kids by donating directly to Children’s Minnesota or shopping at one of more than 20 participating businesses.

Donations fund everything from the latest treatments and research to activities that allow kids to be kids, such as music therapy and Star Studio, the in-house TV channel. Donations also help alleviate some of the financial burden for families by covering expenses like meals and parking as well as providing overnight accommodations for those traveling from out of town.

To donate or learn more about Shine Bright for Kids, click here.

