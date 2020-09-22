Like apples? Then save the bees

Honeybear Brands, an Elgin-based apple distributor, is teaming up with the National Honey Board to spread awareness about the importance of pollinators.

ELGIN, Minnesota — Pollinators are responsible for one in three bites of food we eat, according to Honeybear Brands, an Elgin, Minnesota-based apple grower.

In fact, the work that a healthy hive of honey bees does to produce one pound of honey also results in the pollination of 1,000 apples.

With pollinator numbers shrinking, Honeybear Brands is doing its part by partnering with the National Honey Board and local retailers to educate consumers about the need to protect pollinators, specifically honey bees.

In-store displays have been created at Cub Foods to help consumers connect the dots between the work of honey bees and the availability of apples.

A portion of in-store proceeds this fall are also being used to develop new pollinator habitats, which will be planted alongside apple orchards on behalf of the retailer.