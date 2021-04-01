How to get the most out of LinkedIn during a pandemic

Branding expert Carol Kaemmerer spoke to KARE 11 on how you can "put your best foot forward" through networking and highlighting your skills.

The global pandemic is re-shaping the workforce as companies respond to shifting market demands.

As companies continue to re-configure their offerings and workforce, job losses will continue – but so also will new opportunities.

"There has never been a more important time to put your best foot forward on LinkedIn," branding coach Carol Kaemmerer told KARE 11.

Kaemmerer has updated her 2016 book "LinkedIn For The Savvy Executive" to include strategies for all job seekers to shape their LinkedIn profile, attracting and reinforcing their value in the workplace.

Not only a platform how-to, Kaemmerer also offers advice on how to digitally network on the social media platform to both rekindle and begin strategic relationships, to allow you to reach your career goals.

On Monday, Kaemmerer spoke to KARE 11 on ways to upgrade your LinkedIn presence during -- and after -- the pandemic. She gave a few main pointers:

Be flexible. "Some industries simply will not rebound. When job seekers understand and communicate on our LinkedIn profiles how their unique gifts, skills, experiences, and accomplishments can be used in other settings, they will draw new opportunities."

"Some industries simply will not rebound. When job seekers understand and communicate on our LinkedIn profiles how their unique gifts, skills, experiences, and accomplishments can be used in other settings, they will draw new opportunities." There are many ways to network online. "It has been said that your "network is your net worth." Job seekers need to understand that they are much more likely to uncover opportunities by networking than by combing the job boards. There are many LinkedIn strategies one can use that can nurture the most important people in your network -- ranging from endorsing a couple of skills, to showing that you're paying attention by commenting on their postings, to sending them an article that is appropriate for them. These strategies do not replace phone calls and emails but augment them efficiently."