How to stay in shape while working from home

Tips to regain your fitness to create a healthy workday routine

MINNEAPOLIS — With Minnesotans now in month four of quarantine, there is no question the days stuck working from home have significantly impacted peoples’ health and well-being.

Casey Bloemke, the owner and head fitness instructor at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in the North Loop, Minneapolis, provides the tips people can use to regain their fitness to create a healthy workday routine:

Structure: People need structure — set time for yourself to get up and do something and be realistic with your goals: start working out a few times a week and build up. Community: Find community — people aren’t made to be alone/aren’t wired that way. That’s where gyms like Farrell’s come into play where you have camaraderie and can work out together for motivation. Delete the Apps: You can’t outrun your fork, so don’t make it easy to order food that’s not healthy

