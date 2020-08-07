How to stay productive while working from home

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking out the window, seeing the sunshine and blue skies can make it hard to stay productive during normal workdays. Factor in the distractions of working from home, and productivity levels take a dive.
Steve Yakesh from Versique has some tips to help employees stay productive during this difficult time:
1. Establish a Routine
- Set up a morning routine - something you do every day before you log in for work. Doing this will get your mind in the right place so you can be as productive as possible from the start.
2. Take Breaks
- As counter intuitive as it sounds, breaks are important to productivity.
- Mental breaks can help you focus and be more motivated on tasks later on.
- I recommend blocking 20 to 30 minutes off to take a break.
- Get away from your home office. It’s nice out, so get outside and go for a walk.
3. Look Forward
- Plan out your next day and check your weekly schedule so you’re not surprised.
- What nuances do you need to be aware of?
- Planning ahead will allow you to stay focused the entire work day and set you up for success for the whole week.