Make a healthy bond with your pet on 'Best Friend Fridays'

The American Heart Association started the June campaign to connect people and pets to reduce stress.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for many people, with its uncertainties creating mental health challenges and stress.

In addition to the pandemic, the American Heart Association says approximately 2 out of 3 employees say work stresses them out, while 40% say their job gets in the way of their health.

According to the American Heart Association, studies show stress can affect behaviors and factors that increase heart disease risk, like high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, smoking, physical inactivity and overeating.

In a campaign to help reduce stress, the American Heart Association is bringing back its Best Friend Fridays initiative for a second year, with a goal of creating a "healthy bond for life" between people and pets.