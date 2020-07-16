Make a Wish Minnesota's biggest fundraiser goes virtual this year

Wish Ball will be hosted online on Saturday, July 18.

For non-profits – the need has never been greater.

Now, they're having to find new ways to fundraise and fulfill their mission in the pandemic.

Make a Wish Minnesota works with kids who have chronic medical conditions. This year they have had to move their biggest fundraiser of the year online.

Like most non-profits, Make a Wish Minnesota had their world turned upside down by the pandemic.

“We do worry, especially so many of our wish kids want to travel or meet a celebrity or something and so we kind of have to temper those expectations,” says Gena Johnson with Make a Wish.

Their biggest fundraiser, Wish Ball, is now virtual. Make a Wish grants more than 100 wishes each year based on the money earned.

“There are still kids waiting. And it’s absolutely heartbreaking if a child has been waiting for months for their wish to have to go to them and say they have to wait even longer,” said Johnson.

Non-profits are finding some upsides to these virtual fundraisers: for one, it’s easier to participate. People who wouldn’t normally go to a gala can support the cause.

“This is a free event it’s online so everybody who follows us across the state can do it,” she says. “We have people tuning in from their cabins. From their boats people who are like I can’t normally come but this year I’m going to come because I can tune in on my phone from my deck.”

With no ticket sales, donations and auction bidding are key.

Make a Wish has items like a guitar signed by the Rolling Stones and a “Say Yes to the Dress” package which includes a trip to New York to visit the famed bridal shop and try on dresses. Bidding is already underway.

Bottom Line – non-profits still need your help.

“It’s just really important to remember that these non-profits are still doing their work,” said Johnson.

The Virtual Wish Ball is Saturday, July 18 starting at 7 p.m., hosted by KARE 11's Lauren Leamanczyk. Find more information on the Make a Wish Minnesota website.

We are so excited and grateful that @KARE11 news anchor & reporter @LaurenKARE11 will be emceeing our Virtual Wish Ball this Saturday. Thank you, Lauren! Virtual Wish Ball is free to attend and open to everyone. RSVP here: https://t.co/J5Hxprwxrh pic.twitter.com/ThrsRnmaNW — Make-A-Wish MN (@MakeAWishMN) July 13, 2020

