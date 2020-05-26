U of M researcher Jude Mikal offers recommendations to parents.

Parents have likely heard the advice to limit screen time for their children; but with the coronavirus pandemic moving many personal interactions online, is less screen time truly better anymore?

University of Minnesota researcher Jude Mikal recently published an article in Minnesota Parent with recommendations to guide parental decisions on the use of social media in light of social distancing.

"Instead of social media restrictions, it might be more useful to think about social media 'hygeine,'" Mikal said.

Mikal recommends setting goals for social engagement, and how kids use social media to meet those goals.

"Stay away from passive social media use that seeps into time for other things like sleep, exercise, reading and other activities," Mikal said. "Now is an ideal time to help kids to become smarter about how they manage their online social engagement."

Read more about Jude Mikal's recommendations for parents on the Minnesota Parent website.