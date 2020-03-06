Meeting needs with HandsOn Twin Cities

The organizations says its staff and board are working to consider their own role to play in working toward building racial equity.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — So much has unfolded in the Twin Cities within the past week.

HandsOn Twin Cities announced they are joining the community in mourning the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

The organizations says its staff and board are working to consider their own role to play - both personal and organizational - in working toward building racial equity.

"Systems are not easy to change, but we are committed to making change where we can and we want to give people a place to go to turn their voices to action," says the organization.

"The situation is changing rapidly, so we are working with partners across the community to see how volunteers can play a role in rebuilding our community. We hope to not only provide ways to address immediate needs, but to elevate and support the organizations that are rooted in the community that help lead the fight for racial justice."