Midtown Global Market to host Día de los Muertos event

The event will be held on Oct. 31, and will include a custom-made ofrenda.

MINNEAPOLIS — For those looking for a way to celebrate this weekend, Midtown Global Market is hosting two "spirited" events to celebrate both Día de los Muertos and Halloween on Saturday.

For Día de los Muertos, local artist Marina Castillo will be creating an authentic, custom-made ofrenda, or an altar created by families to honor and celebrate the lives of their loved ones who have died.

The public is encouraged to bring small items or framed photos from their deceased loved ones and are invited to add them as a part of the Market’s ofrenda. Mariachi music begins at noon.

Mexican Market restaurateurs will be offering traditional treats based on family recipes for $1 each:

Andy’s Garage – Pozole (soup/stew)

Los Ocampo – Champurrado (warm and thick beverage)

Manny’s Tortas – Hot cocoa and Pan de Muerto (a traditional sugary pastry)

Salsa a la Salsa – Tamales

Midtown Global Market will also be distributing Halloween treat bags to the first 400 children ages 10 and under beginning at noon. The bags will be pre-packed with candy and a toothbrush.