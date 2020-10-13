Midtown Global Market to Host Black Flea Market

The event will feature over a dozen Black-owned businesses from Minneapolis and St Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Black Flea Market is coming to Midtown Global Market.

The project comes from the same team behind Minnesota's Black State Fair in August -- founder Destinee Shelby and her custom desert business Baked Brand. Shelby spoke with KARE 11 about the flea market -- you can watch the interview in the video above.

The market will be open on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shelby said more than a dozen Black business owners in the Twin Cities are set to participate, and attendance is free. You can expect to see skincare and beauty items, candles, healing crystals, clothing, wellness and physical training, and -- of course -- treats.

Businesses set to be at the flea market include Baked Brand, Bratty Hair Creations, Buns & Guns, Chuarts, CrownTheWriter, D’Luxuries & Co., D Mo’s Place, E&G Styles Boutique, Herbs & Beauty, Hunt for Variety, Kid Editionz, Mari & Fo’s Hotspot, Notetorius, Prosperity Rose LLC, Seductive Lashes, Strawberries N’ Things, Take Care Skin, The Home Grown Company, The Laboratory Skin Company, Thought Healing, Wigs by Mi, and Zen Zone.

Organizers for the event said many local businesses have been dealing with hard times due to the pandemic and unrest on Lake Street.

“This is what we are all about – bringing different cultures together so we can learn and celebrate," said Renay Dossman, co-owner of Midtown Global Market. "We hope that this partnership can continue, and I really hope that people come out and safely experience the tapestry of products and services that these vendors will provide and that the market maintains daily.”