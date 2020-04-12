Minnesota artists 'Band Together Against the Flu'

Unique artwork will be featured in online, print and billboard ad campaigns, encouraging Minnesotans to get their flu vaccinations.

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than a dozen Minnesota artists are lending their talents to a new statewide campaign for flu vaccination awareness.

"Band Together Against the Flu" is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and creative communications agency, CCF.

The campaign features designs created by local artists on bandages, including Minnesota scenes and colorful patterns. The artwork will be featured on billboards, in print ads, and on social media.

“Similar to the iconic ‘I voted’ sticker, we wanted a way to turn the mundane task of getting a flu shot into something that could give people a sense of communal pride for participating,” Molly Hull, Director of Brand Development at CCF, said in a statement.

“Flu can be serious, even for people who are healthy, so getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to help us keep people from getting sick with flu. That is especially important this year with COVID-19 circulating,” said Andrea Ahneman, communications and social media planner at MDH.

Local artists contributing to the campaign include Cadex Herrera, She She, Marlena Myles, Neal Peterson and Adam Turman, among others, all of whom donated their time and talents to the project.