Minnesota company helps schools create virtual graduation ceremonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to find virtual alternatives to the traditional pomp and circumstance of a graduation ceremony. Last month, the state of Minnesota issued guidance recommending virtual events to honor 2020 graduates.
Golden Valley-based Captivate Media has worked with more than 50 high schools to create customized online graduation ceremonies.
"These graduation videos premiere on YouTube at a pre-scheduled time and are watched by students and their families simultaneously for a communal, albeit virtual, experience," said Jake Sturgis, founder and CEO of Captivate Media + Consulting.
Captivate's virtual ceremonies include the usual graduation traditions, like speeches and tossing of caps, while also incorporating photos and videos from graduates. The company said it makes sure students are part of the planning process to make the videos "inclusive and reflective of student voices."