Minnesota company helps schools create virtual graduation ceremonies

Golden Valley-based Captivate Media makes sure students are part of the process.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to find virtual alternatives to the traditional pomp and circumstance of a graduation ceremony. Last month, the state of Minnesota issued guidance recommending virtual events to honor 2020 graduates.

Golden Valley-based Captivate Media has worked with more than 50 high schools to create customized online graduation ceremonies.

"These graduation videos premiere on YouTube at a pre-scheduled time and are watched by students and their families simultaneously for a communal, albeit virtual, experience," said Jake Sturgis, founder and CEO of Captivate Media + Consulting.