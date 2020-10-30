Fun Halloween ideas from Mischief Toy Store

Mischief Toy on Grand Avenue offers virtual shopping appointments, special Halloween toys and even curated care packages.

ST PAUL, Minn — Mischief Toy Store in St. Paul is making this unusual Halloween as creepy crawly as possible for Twin Cities kids.

The family-owned store on Grand Avenue has summoned a lineup of fun games, books and candy for kids who might be missing out on trick-or-treating this year.

You can order Halloween treats and gifts online and pick them up. Store employees can also help you curate special gifts virtually.

Here are their favorites this Halloween season:

Spooky puppets by Folkmanis: bat, raven, and Zero from Nightmare Before Christmas

Cauldron Quest co-op game for ages 6+

Modern Witch Tarot Deck

Skull game for 3-6 players

Werewolf game

XL blow up black widow spider

Graphic novels: Camp Midnight, Zatanna & the House of Fear, and Afraid of Everything

Candy: E-Frutti assortment bags, gobstoppers, and Ritter Sport Chocolates

Mischief Toy offers curbside pickup or free bicycle delivery for orders over $50 within four miles of the store.