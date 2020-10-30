Fun Halloween ideas from Mischief Toy Store

ST PAUL, Minn — Mischief Toy Store in St. Paul is making this unusual Halloween as creepy crawly as possible for Twin Cities kids.
The family-owned store on Grand Avenue has summoned a lineup of fun games, books and candy for kids who might be missing out on trick-or-treating this year.
You can order Halloween treats and gifts online and pick them up. Store employees can also help you curate special gifts virtually.
Here are their favorites this Halloween season:
- Spooky puppets by Folkmanis: bat, raven, and Zero from Nightmare Before Christmas
- Cauldron Quest co-op game for ages 6+
- Modern Witch Tarot Deck
- Skull game for 3-6 players
- Werewolf game
- XL blow up black widow spider
- Graphic novels: Camp Midnight, Zatanna & the House of Fear, and Afraid of Everything
- Candy: E-Frutti assortment bags, gobstoppers, and Ritter Sport Chocolates
Mischief Toy offers curbside pickup or free bicycle delivery for orders over $50 within four miles of the store.
Book holiday gift packages, quarantine care packages, birthday presents to go or virtual shopping appointments on MischiefToy.com.