MN-based Dunn Brothers, Alight team up for perfect Father’s Day gift

“Beyond Blend” coffee offers a combination of beans from some countries where Alight continues to work with those displaced by conflict or natural disaster.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just in time for Father’s Day, two Minnesota-based organizations are teaming up to offer a perfect blend of humanitarian help and the always-appreciated gift of coffee.

Dunn Brothers Coffee partnered with the global humanitarian organization Alight to create “Beyond Blend.” The coffee offers a combination of beans from some of the countries where Alight continues to work with those displaced by conflict or natural disaster.

“We have a longstanding admiration and deep respect for the imperative work that Alight does around the world,” said Dunn Brothers Coffee Founder, Skip Fay.

He further noted in a written statement that, “when developing Beyond Blend, we not only wanted it to taste amazing but represent the countries where Alight has a presence. We were able to create a roast that pays homage to the bold and energizing work that Alight does on a daily basis.”

Not only does the blend symbolically represent Alight’s work, but a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Alight’s Changemakers 365 program. The program allows meaningful and vital work to be done in refugee camps all over the world.

“It is called, ‘Doing the doable.’ For just 500 dollars each and every day, we can do high-impact change together, faster, while we’re empowering the voices of the displaced communities to realize the changes that they want to see for their community,” Alight’s Angela Eifert told KARE 11’s Karla Hult.

This year, Father’s Day also happens to fall on World Refugee Day. In place of their traditional 5k run in a Uganda refugee camp, Alight has opted to hold a global meditation event. For more information on how you can participate or support Alight’s efforts, just go to the organization's web page. There, you can also find out more about the Changemakers 365 program.

Click here to order the limited-edition coffee blend.