Mount Olivet Lutheran Church's 'Blues Brews N BBQs' goes virtual for 2020

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth is taking a unique approach to transforming its annual benefit concert for a socially-distanced pandemic summer, by combining real world and virtual experiences.

This year's "Blues Brews N BBQs" will stream on the church's Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 8, with a virtual performance by Miss Myra & the Moonshiners.

Anyone can "attend" the virtual concert for free, but attendees can also support the benefit by making an online donation. Proceeds from the event with benefit two local Twin Cities’ charities: PRISM and Loaves & Fishes.

“With all the crises and unemployment that has hit the Twin Cities this year, the need to support those helping feed our neighbors has never been greater,” Mount Olivet Lead Pastor Beth Horsch said. “We knew we had to find a creative solution to raise money for our community feeding partners PRISM and Loaves & Fishes while still keeping people safe and socially distanced. The volunteers organizing this year’s event came through in an amazing way.”

The church is also offering attendees a unique way to bring the festival to their own backyards by purchasing special BBQ meal packs. The packs include include BBQ ribs, corn on the cob, wings, pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, potato salad and three-bean salad. Additional items area also available. Meal pack orders must be placed by July 31.

More details about Mount Olivet's "Blues Brews N BBQs" 2020 event can be found on the church's website.

