National Dog Show returns to NBC this Thanksgiving

The annual competition airs at noon on KARE 11.

Many of the traditional Thanksgiving events are looking a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; but there are several traditions that you can still enjoy from the comfort of your living room.

One of those is the The National Dog Show, which returns to NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

The event, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, was conducted with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, with only the dogs, handlers, staff and broadcast teams at the event site. According to a news release, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and its predecessors have been hosting shows since 1879, and continuously since 1934.

This is the 19th year for the broadcast on NBC. The National Dog Show airs at noon, hosted by actor John O'Hurley and analyst David Frei.