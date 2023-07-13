Twin Cities 'Pizza Club' now welcoming members

The club offers different levels of paid memberships that include up to 15 pizzas per month from a locally-owned participating pizza restaurant.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pizza fans now have some extra incentive to try tasty pies while supporting local restaurants in the Twin Cities.

The Pizza Club, founded by a trio of self-described pizza enthusiasts, is now accepting members.

“The big chain pizza companies have every advantage over the 'mom and pops,' and we have set out to change that dynamic," said Matt Dokken, who founded The Pizza Club with Eric Benedict and Ryan Kulka. "By joining The Pizza Club, you will help drive more business to local pizza restaurants and save money while doing it."

The club offers different levels of paid memberships that include two to 15 pizzas per month from a locally-owned participating pizza restaurant. Members will show a QR code in The Pizza Club app to receive their pie for dine-in or take-out.

In addition to supporting local restaurants, portions of the membership proceeds are donated to HRE (Hunger Related Events), which works to fight hunger in the Twin Cities.

Learn more about memberships and participating restaurants on The Pizza Club's website.

