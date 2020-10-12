Quick and easy home winterization tips

Lindus Construction Owner Andy Lindus was on the show to discuss simple, inexpensive ways to winterize your home.

It's been a nice run Minnesota, but winter is always around the corner.

Lindus Construction Owner Andy Lindus was on the show to discuss simple, inexpensive ways to winterize your home.

She provided the following project ideas:

A Tube of Window Caulk (About $10)

Use this to seal up any spots inside the window frame that allow air to get in. Or, use it in areas where existing caulk has hardened and is breaking away. Be sure to remove the old caulk first. Also make sure to buy 100% silicone caulk as it is waterproof, flexible, shrink-proof and will last over 20 years.

Also, be aware if you’re putting “lipstick on a pig” when it comes to your windows. Sometimes replacement is worth it and windows can be installed even in the dead of winter.

Socket Sealers (24 for less than $3)

This is such an easy, cheap fix that can make a difference. You simply screw off the socket plate, place these “socket sealers” over the outlet and then screw the outlet plate back in place. (But, before you do that, just feel the draft that comes in once the socket plate is off the outlet!)

Door Draft Stopper (About $10)

This is a simple way to stop those dreaded under-the-door drafts. Just peel of and stick.

Hot Water Pipe Covers (25 ft for $10)