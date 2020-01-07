Reading and math tutors needed for 2020-21 school year

Education professionals expect greater "student learning loss" due to virtual learning prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced education to shift outside of the classroom to remote studies, education professionals say there's likely to be significantly higher "student learning loss," and a greater need to reading and math tutors.

To help fill that need, Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are recruiting 1,750 tutors for the 2020-21 school year.

"In Minnesota, nearly half our students struggle with reading or math," said Julia Quanrud, Chief of Staff for Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps. "The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than past years, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors."

Quanrud says prospective tutors are trained in evidence-based interventions, then placed with schools across the state to help students develop the foundational skills they need to succeed.

Ahead of the new school year, the organization also offers online activities for families to help students avoid learning loss and the "summer slump"