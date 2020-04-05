Real estate agents go virtual during stay-at-home order

New listings and showings are down compared to previous years, but sales remain about the same.

As the coronavirus pandemic and "Stay at Home" orders have changed our daily lives in recent weeks, the real estate market has remained strong.

Brandon Doyle with the Doyle Real Estate Team/REMAX Results said low interest rates and limited inventory have kept the real estate market strong locally. New listings and showings are down compared to previous years, but sales remain about the same.

Doyle said most of the people in the market for a new home are buyers and sellers that need to move due to a job situation, not necessarily those that want to sell.

However, coronavirus precautions have led many real estate agents to change the way they do business, especially when it comes to house showings.

The father-and-son team of Brandon Doyle and his father Michael Doyle have started doing virtual showings and virtual open houses. The technology allows potential buyers to tour a home without having to physically walk through the it.

Real estate agents like the Doyles run a live stream of a walk-through, answering questions in real time and also provide a 360-degree view of the home.

Many real estate agents, including the Doyle Real Estate Team, have also offered additional visual tools for buyers to check out a prospective home, like drone footage, 360-degree virtual tours, and photo slide shows.