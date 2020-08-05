RECIPE: Manny's Tortas Flan

Manny's Tortas is one of several restaurants at Midtown Global Market offering delivery and pickup for Mother's Day.

With the coronavirus pandemic and Stay at Home order this year, you might need to bring the restaurant to mom, instead of taking her out for Mother's Day.

Many of the restaurants at Midtown Global Market are offering curbside pick-up or delivery (or in some cases, both!) to help you treat mom with a special meal this year.

Manny's Tortas is one of those restaurants offering both delivery and curbside pickup. Owner Manny Gonzalez encourages people to consider supporting the small entrepreneurial business at Midtown Global Market this Mother's Day.

As a special treat, Gonzalez also shared his famous flan recipe during a virtual appearance on KARE 11 News at 4:

MANNY’S TORTAS FLAN RECIPE

Ingredients:

1 c. sugar

6 eggs

4 c. milk

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 tbsp. vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350*

Make caramel: in a frying pan, cook sugar until it is a dark rich color, about 5 minutes, then put the caramel in a baking pan.

In a blender, combine eggs, milk, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla, and pour the liquid on top of the caramel in the baking pan.

Put the baking pan in a container filled with water.

Place in the oven for about 60 minutes.