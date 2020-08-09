Rosedale Center gets creative during the pandemic

The Roseville mall has hired Los Angeles-based multimedia artist David Maxwell as its new creative director.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The coronavirus pandemic has led many retailers and shopping centers to look for creative ways to attract customers in a time of social distancing and hunkering down at home.

For Rosedale Center, that includes hiring a new creative director.

Last month, the Roseville mall announced it was partnering with multimedia artist, producer and photographer David Maxwell to develop innovative marketing, while also connecting with the diversity of the surrounding community.

Based in Los Angeles, Maxwell already has built-in connections to Minnesota, with clients that include Minneapolis-based Target and Walker Art Center.

"The opportunity to work with one of the top retail and social media creatives in the world right now is incredible," Rosedale marketing director Sarah Fossen said.

One of Maxwell's first campaigns for Rosedale aims to connect with customers of all ages and backgrounds. The "Legendary Fan" campaign features Black and multicultural models depicted in "purposeful and powerful stances, expressing a sense of connection and celebration."

"As an artist, I see Rosedale Center not just as a mirror of the community, but as a sort of communal canvas," Maxwell said. "I want to represent a kaleidoscope of possibilities as vividly as I can – and for Black people, Brown people and all people to celebrate their strength and connectedness at this turning point in time."

Maxwell will also help to influence fashion, photography and messaging for Rosedale's seasonal campaigns, as well as fashion in the mall's California Closets installation.

"You can look good and feel good by making smart fashion choices," Maxwell said. "Some additions to your wardrobe can give you a little mental boost as we head into fall."

For those not yet ready to experience all of Rosedale in person because of the pandemic, Maxwell says the mall offers alternatives for shoppers.

"Shopping malls are taking precautions to make it a safe experience, but if you’re not comfortable going there yet and you don’t want to wait for the postal service to deliver online orders, you may want to give curbside pickup a try," he said.

For more information, visit the Rosedale Center website.

New art going up at Rosedale Center tonight! Stop by and enjoy some incredible pieces gracing our space. pic.twitter.com/kEKRxCqAMe — Rosedale Center (@RosedaleCenter) August 31, 2020

