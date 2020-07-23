Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd now open

There are over 150 different species from six continents at the park.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Enjoy an afternoon with the animals at the award-winning Safari North Wildlife Park, now open in Brainerd.

The mission of Safari North Wildlife Park is to promote life-long learning, conservation and preservation through safe, affordable, and memorable experiences with all types of animals. The park specializes in up close and personal experiences with the animals, and providing guests with information about every animal, including the history, care and the conservation needed to keep it thriving.

“Our dedication to our animals is second to none and we are very proud of the care they receive,” says park owner Kevin Vogel. “We see families come back year after year because of the experience we provide them and the animals. We love spreading our vast knowledge of these animals so we can all appreciate their place and importance in our ecosystem.”

The park is open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. daily, and is located at 8493 State Highway 371, Brainerd.

For more info visit their website.

